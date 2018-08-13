SUP strap inventor visits Tahoe & Sparks

SUPrSTRAP is a new paddleboard strap that provides surface water sports lovers an easier, and a less awkward way of carrying his or her paddleboard/surfboard down to the water, created by designer Diane Hemmert.

Hemmert will be at Paddlefit at Sparks Marina on Aug. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m., with donations from sales of the strap going to Boy & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows. The strap was also at the Ta-Hoe Nalu festival.

Inventor Hemmert is a lover of watersports and standup paddleboarding and surfing. After years of struggling to carry her boards to and from the water, she knew there had to be a better way to enjoy her favorite sports.

“I wanted the strap to be small, easy to use with the ability to be hands-free and safely worn around my ankle to prevent theft and injury,” said Hemmert, in a press release. “I created the SUPrSTRAP with women in mind to be able to carry their heavy boards with less pain and awkwardness.”

SUPrSTRAP is a hands-free carrying device for your stand-up paddleboard, surfboard and the paddle. It is easy to use with extra length to adjust to most heights. Whether someone likes to paddleboard or surf, the SUPrSTRAP is adjustable to most consumer boards, and with the silicone coated hook, will not cause any damage to the surface.

The SUPrSTRAP is available at Adrift Tahoe in Kings Beach Paddle Fit in Sparks and online. |suprstraps.com