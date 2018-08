Courtesy Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is ramping up preparations for the coming 2018-19 winter season and has announced the season opening day for Friday, Nov. 16; weather and conditions permitting. The 2017-18 season at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows saw 411 inches of snow and a Memorial Day closing day. | squawalpine.com

Mt. Rose is the only other resort in the Tahoe Sierra to announce its opening day, set for Oct. 26; conditions permitting. | skirose.com