Skate for breast cancer prevention

Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) hosts the 14th annual Skate the Lake, a 28-mile longboarding marathon along the shoreline of Lake Tahoe that promotes an active lifestyle while raising funds for cancer prevention and survivorship programs. On Aug. 17, there will be a community gathering kick-off party at Commons Beach in Tahoe City. Then on Aug. 18, everyone of all skill levels and ages is encouraged to longboard, bike, blade or roller skate with B4BC. | B4BC.org