Sip, stroll & nosh at Thunderbird

Stroll the lakefront Thunderbird Tahoe while sampling delectable treats from regional chefs and sipping wine from California’s most famous cellars at the Thunderfaire Lakeside Food & Wine Fair on Aug. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Roam throughout the grottoes and secret spaces of Captain George Whittell’s Thunderbird Lodge estate while the sunset colors the sky and lake. Raffles, prizes, a silent auction and entertainment will make the themed festival reminiscent of Old World elegance.

There is no on-site parking unless guests request to arrive by limousine. Otherwise, there’s a shuttle from the Raley’s shopping center from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Return shuttles will begin departing Thunderbird Lodge at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $245 per person and include shuttle transportation; $175 of the ticket is a charitable contribution. | (775) 832-8750, thunderbirdtahoe.org