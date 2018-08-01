Sierra Nevada hosts literary events

Sierra Nevada College’s Master of Fine Arts programs is hosting public readings and lectures as part of its creative arts offerings. All of the events are free and open to the public.

Aug. 2 | Enjoy visiting faculty lectures from Ashley Stull Meyers and Rob Reynolds at 7 p.m. at the Holman Arts & Media Center

Aug. 3 | Student Panels are at 4:15 p.m. with Creative Writing Faculty Sampler at 6 in the Prim Library. The Visiting Faculty Lectures with Llane Alexis and Karen Krolak at 7 p.m. at the Holman Arts & Media Center.

Aug. 4 | MFA Thesis Exhibition Reception and Graduation at 7 p.m. with Lingua Franca at Holman.

Aug. 5 | Visiting Artists Reading with Brendan Basham, Arianne Zwartjes and Camille Dungy at 7 p.m. in the Prim Library.

Aug. 6 | Two Pines Redux Alumni Reading Series at 6 p.m. in the Prim Library. Visiting Faculty Lectures with Jared Stanley and Julie Weitz at 7 p.m. at the Sagehen Creek Field Station north of Truckee.

Aug. 7 | Reading, Conversation and Book Signing with Steven Church at 4 p.m. and Two Pines Reading Graduates Reading Series at 7 at the Prim Library. Visiting Faculty Lectures with Macon Reed and Roman De Salvo at 7 p.m. at the Sagehen Creek Field Station.

Aug. 8 | MFAIA Open House from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Sagehen Creek Field Station. Meet students and faculty, see their work on location, have a snack and experience a sound performance by visiting faculty Gabie Strong. Two Pines Reading Graduates Reading Series at 7 p.m. at the Prim Library. | sierranevada.edu