Resort at Squaw Creek eyes $2 million update

Resort at Squaw Creek, A Destination Hotel, a luxury California resort with an idyllic mountain setting, has announced a $2 million update to its lobby, and meetings and event spaces to be completed by January 2019.

Led by Chicago-based interior design firm, Looney & Associates, the lobby redesign will begin in late October and the meetings and event spaces will follow in November. The lobby and meeting space updates will add new details and enhanced lighting throughout the hotel.

“This refresh will bring a new level of relaxed modernity that will provide enhanced comfort and functionality for our guests,” said Andre Priemer, area managing director of Resort at Squaw Creek, in a press release. “Looney & Associates are planning to enhance the resort’s interior with a deft touch, blending rich materials and approachable modern forms to contrast and complement the rustic landscape.”

Resort at Squaw Creek’s lobby and meetings and events spaces will afford guests a sleek, contemporary space mixed with luxurious textures that accent the resort’s surroundings. The new design will feature an updated warm, natural color palette, which is accented with deep, spruce blues and rich wood tones. A variety of tailored furnishings with clean lines and refined finishes are grounded in a modern aesthetic, while maintaining an approachable, laid-back dynamic.

The new furniture layouts will offer areas for playing games, relaxing by the fire, and catching up with family and friends. The lobby’s new design will provide a comfortably stylish destination to take in the rustic landscape and all the natural beauty the resort has to offer.

The new lobby design will also encompass an updated front desk, with an art installation inspired by the resort’s connection to skiing. A delicately tiled white wall covered with hundreds of golden skier figurines barreling downwards, as if on the slopes of Squaw Valley, will create a visual highlight and added drama in the double-height space.

The renovations will embrace the resort’s expansive meetings and event spaces, with the Grand Sierra Ballroom and Alpine Ballroom, as well as the resort’s smaller meeting rooms, all receiving new flooring in deep spruce blue or charcoal grey, luxurious textured wall coverings, upgraded lighting design and new restrooms. The pre-function spaces will also have updated modern furniture, feature wall coverings and new artwork. | destinationhotels.com