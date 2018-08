The multi-ethnic Portland band Nahko and Medicine for the People have been transporting audiences to a higher plane for the past six years and their vibration is only getting stronger. The 17-year-old indigenous rapper and activist Xuihtezcatl, who protested with Nahko Bear at Standing Rock will open. The after party is with Sam Ravenna. | crystalbaycasino.com

Aug. 22 | 9 p.m.

Crystal Bay Casino | Crystal Bay, Nev.