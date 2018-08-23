Mt. Rose invests $2M for resort improvements

Courtesy Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is in the midst of another $2 million in capital projects designed to improve its mountain facilities and enhance the overall guest experience at the resort during the 2018-19 winter season and beyond. Projects currently under way will build on the significant investments made over the past several years, including more than $2 million last summer, according to a press release.

Early season operations continue to be a top priority at Mt. Rose with a strong commitment to offering superior quality snow surfaces all season as the resort prepares for an Oct. 26 opening for the 2018-19 season; conditions permitting.Major snowmaking construction includes the installation of 17 new snowmaking towers complemented by increased firepower via additional high capacity pumps. The resort is also adding to its snow grooming fleet, bringing the latest, most efficient technology to the mountain. Facility improvements under way include parking lot upgrades (including a new staircase to lot 5), restroom remodels and new resort signage including four state-of-the-art LED lift signs.

“Our intention is to offer our guests incredible value and to continue making investments that will enhance their experience each and every time they visit Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe,” said Mike Pierce, director of marketing at Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, in a press release. “The improvements we’ve made over the past several years to our snowmaking system, lift network and base facilities have all contributed to our ability to reliably offer a six-plus month season. Our goal is to keep that trend going.” | skirose.com