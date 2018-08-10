MSP releases trailer for “Hoji”

Eric Hjorleifson lets his skiing speak for itself. He doesn’t stand on the bar and shout out his accolades. He skis for brands that give him 100 percent creative control over the equipment that he designs and uses, in Matchstick Productions’ “Hoji,” one of two new films being released this season by MSP. The trailer for “All In” has also been released.

He chases storms. He ditches his cell phone for weeks at a time. His exploits are rarely flaunted on social media. In spite of all of this – or maybe because of it – he is a hero to legions of skiers across the globe. This is who Eric is – this is “Hoji.”

Directed by Scott Gaffney and featuring Hjorleifson, Chris Rubens, James Heim and more. Tour dates TBA. | skimovie.com