“Manet to Maya Lin” presents artworks drawn from the collections of the Nevada Museum of Art, augmented by select loans from private collections. These include paintings by artists such as Vincent van Gogh, Pierre-Auguste Renoir and Mark Rothko, among others, on display until Sept. 2.

Through personal engagements with both historically significant and experimental contemporary artists, one learns to look for details and recognize important artistic processes and techniques. Most importantly, one learns to actively construct meaning through conversation. “Manet to Maya Lin” has the power to show the ways to create meaning from art: By walking through the galleries and experiencing the works of art on display, visitors open themselves to the possibilities of a visually literate society.