Courtesy Jukebox International Film Festival

The Jukebox International Film Festival returns for its second season on Aug. 23 and 24 in Carson City, Nev., featuring a variety of films, workshops and filmmakers panels.

Check out the schedule for the Film Festival

The Film Festival is presented in conjunction with Jazz and Beyond: Carson City Music Festival, a month-long, multi-venue concert series. The Festival is designed to complement the music festival by presenting films that celebrate music and musicians.

This year’s festival features narrative feature films and shorts; documentary feature films and shorts; and music videos. As well, there will be guest appearances by filmmakers and musicians, along with a filmmakers panel and filmmaker workshops.

The Festival also features performances by Santa Jam Vó Alberta and Blood Drum Spirit featuring Royal Hartigan from Aug. 23 to 25 at locations in Carson City and Tahoe City.The Festival will take place at the Bob Boldrick Theatre at the Carson City Community Center. Tickets are available for purchase in advance and at the door, with an all-access pass $40. | jukeboxiff.org