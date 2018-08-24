Intermittent closures on Flume Trail for repairs

The Flume Trail on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore. | Alyssa Ganong

The Marlette Flume Trail will close from Marlette Dam to Tunnel Creek Road for a landslide repair project on Aug. 27, with intermittent closures occurring through mid-Oct. for repairs.

The trail will be closed to through traffic on the following dates (out and back traffic will be allowed):

Aug. 27-30

Sept. 4-7

Sept. 10-13

Sept. 24-27

Oct. 1-4

Oct. 8-11

Mountain bikers and hikers are asked to use extra caution during open periods in the landslide area. Use the Tahoe Rim Trail as an alternate route. Refer to map for more detail. | parks.nv.gov