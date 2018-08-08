The Roaring 1920s come alive during the annual Great Gatsby Living History Festival on Aug. 11 and 12 at the Pope/Baldwin Estates at Tallac Historic Site. This year’s theme is “Love at the Lake.” There are two full days of activities to take visitors back to the best Tahoe had to offer for the elite class: stroll through the estate garden and arboretum, take guided tours of the lavish homes, see vintage clothing and jewelry exhibits, and listen to historical talks about the upper classes, the serving class and the Washoe who lived in the area. Guests are encouraged to wear their best 1920’s attire. The event is free with some ticketed tours. | tahoeheritage.org