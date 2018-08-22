Gearing up for California Enduro

Courtesy Northstar

Northstar California transforms into an endurance mountain-biking mecca on Aug. 25 and 26 as the fifth stop on the California Enduro Series and the second stop on the Golden Tour. The two-day race tests riders’ endurance levels and technical skills on a variety of Northstar Bike Park trails. The California Enduro race welcomes the continent’s top competitors who are racing for the North American Enduro Champion title in the Enduro Continental Series. | northstarcalifornia.com