Funky beer fest New Orleans-style

The Village at Squaw Valley will host the 17th annual Brews, Jazz and Funk Fest on Aug. 11 and 12 from 2 to 8 p.m. The popular event for all ages hosted by Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and FiftyFifty Brewing Co. is filled with the sounds of funk and jazz tunes against a picturesque mountain backdrop. Festival guests age 21 and older can enjoy craft beers from more than 35 different breweries. Tickets for 16-ounce beers are $5 each.

Tying this fun, hip weekend together includes two bands that represent New Orleans music. Dumpstaphunk will headline the festival on Saturday and Rebirth Brass Band will close out the festival Sunday evening. The Main Stage and the Front Street Stage will be rocking with music each day.

All proceeds will benefit the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe, dedicated to saving and improving the lives of pets through adoption, community spay/neuter and humane education programs. There is $10 entry donation each day. Well-behaved dogs on leashes are welcome. | squawalpine.com

Musical lineup

Aug. 11

2 p.m. | John Brothers Piano Co.

3 & 5 p.m. | Jack Mosbacher Band

4 p.m. | The Nth Power

6 p.m. | Dumpstaphunk

Aug. 12

2 p.m. | Sam Ravenna Band

3 & 5 p.m. | Jack Mosbacher Band

4 p.m. | Afrolicious

6 p.m. | Rebirth Brass Band