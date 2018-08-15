For female mountain bikers

Every Friday evening, female mountain bike riders are invited to an open clinic taught by women for women at Northstar California from 5 to 7 p.m. until Aug. 31. Pumps on Pedals is guided by the Specialized Bike Academy female coaches and offers discounted lift tickets and bike rentals. The group fosters a no-posturing zone and welcomes cross-country, endurance and downhill riders.

It is an open course intended for all ability levels, including moms improving their skills to be able to ride with their kids or women needing an exhilarating escape from city life. The evening starts at the base of the Big Springs Gondola at 5 p.m. and culminates in The Village for well-earned libations. Participants must have a bike lift ticket or bike season pass to participate. Pumps on Pedals bike lift tickets are $35; bike rentals are $30. Check in at 4:30 p.m. at the bike shop, which is next to the roller-skating rink in The Village. There are no reservations; walk ups only. | northstarcalifornia.com