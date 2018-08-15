Food Hub fund drive

Tahoe Food Hub has launched the Make the Move fund drive to raise $30,000 by Sept. 30 to fund its move to a new warehouse at the Truckee Tahoe Airport. The Make the Move campaign goal to raise $160,000 through donations, grants and crowdfunding.

The move will help Tahoe Food Hub increase its capacity to distribute local food around the region. With additional space, Tahoe Food Hub will be able to develop an online store for consumers to customize local food boxes; expand the Farm Shop to a more centralized facility with more products; and move a larger volume of food to better serve our schools, hospitals and hunger relief agencies. | Donate tahoefoodhub.org