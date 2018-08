Although the eclectic Vancouver eight-piece called Five Alarm Funk is rooted in the style that gives the outfit its name, the band thrives on being able to transcend genre by seamlessly mixing elements of gypsy rock, Afro-funk, Latin, ska and punk. The Glides out of Phoenix will open at this mainstay Reno rock venue. | thesaintreno.com

Aug. 9 | 8 p.m.

The Saint | Reno, Nev.