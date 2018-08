Fridays from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Village at Northstar California are dedicated to families and friends until Aug. 28. Activities include miniature golf, complimentary face painting, balloon twisting and roller skating. While parents unwind with craft cocktails in rolling-rink-side cabanas listening to tunes spun by a DJ on the Village stage, kids and the young at heart can squeeze out every bit of summer energy. | northstarcalifornia.com