“Face of Winter” trailer debuts

“Face of Winter,” the 69th installment from Warren Miller Entertainment presented by Volkswagen, will bring new and veteran athletes together to pay tribute to the man who started it all.

Loving the pure joy of winter is something we have in common with the late, great Warren Miller, who helped create and capture the magic of skiing.

WATCH the “Face of Winter” Trailer

Watch as the world’s best skiers and riders cover ground in some of the most legendary destinations to honor a face that launched a thousand quips and got us all started on this long, crazy ride. Visit some of Warren’s favorite locations from Switzerland to Chamonix, British Columbia to Alaska, Chile, Iceland, New Zealand and more.

Come along to far off regions, meet the locals, carve faces of remote mountain ranges, and celebrate the thrills of a life lived in high places.

Join in the tribute and continue the legacy. We are all the “Face of Winter.” | skinet.com

Showings

Nov. 10 | 7 p.m.

Reno Ballroom | Reno, Nev.

Tickets available in the fall

Nov. 23 & 24 | 7:30 p.m.

Olympic Village Lodge | Olympic Valley

Tickets available in the fall

Nov. 30 & Dec. 1 | 7:30 p.m.

Harrah’s Lake Tahoe | Stateline, Nev.

Tickets available in the fall