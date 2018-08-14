Eldorado National Forest to consolidate visitor centers

The Eldorado National Forest has announced a reorganization of the district due to a smaller workforce with diminishing budgets and a shift to accomplishing more work through partnerships in the areas of timber production, fuels reduction, restoration and public services, according to a release.

Forest staff are evaluating how to reorganize with less facilities, less personnel, less government- owned-vehicles and more partnerships.

“I’ve asked my staff to take a look at how we can organize the forest more efficiently given the staffing and funding we have today. This is the right time to take a hard look at how we can best care for the land and serve people,” said Laurence Crabtree, Forest Supervisor, in the press release.

All programs and services will continue, but Eldorado district will be consolidating its operations. It is looking to be organized into three ranger districts instead of four, and to provide Visitor Information Services at two locations instead of three along Highway 50.

This fall, the Forest Service will begin moving Visitor Information Services at Pacific Ranger Station to the Placerville Range Station in Camino, including Desolation Wilderness permits.

Comments and questions may be submitted to ENFReorg@fs.fed.us.