In August, we start switching over to lighter meals. Driving around in a golf cart for four hours on a hot afternoon isn’t quite the same as trying to get as many runs as you can on KT22 on a cold, snowy day. It takes more stamina to endure the heat. You want to follow that time on the green with something light and refreshing.

Days in August can still be prone to some cool breezes at night and can still get pretty chilly as soon as the sun dips down behind the mountains, especially if it has rained. Soups are still a great choice for either lunch or supper. Cucumber Dill Soup is great served either hot or cold so it can be a perfect choice for this time of year when temps can vary from the cool summer nights to hot summer days.

Unlike most vegetable puree soups, you will notice there is no garlic and little onion. The original recipe called for no onion, but I found I liked it a little better using a small amount of sweet onion instead of regular yellow onion. Cucumbers have such a delicate flavor it is easy to overpower them. So, either before you hit the links or for dinner later, give this light soup a try and enjoy.

Cucumber Dill Soup

6 cucumbers, peeled & seeded

¼ small sweet onion, diced

3 red potatoes, peeled & sliced

3 C chicken stock

3/4 stick butter

1 T fresh dill, chopped

Salt & pepper

Sauté the onion just until it starts to soften. Add the cucumber and sauté until it starts turning translucent and add the potatoes. Sauté until potatoes start to soften and add the stock, bring to a boil and turn down to a low simmer. Simmer for 15 minutes and puree. Add the dill a little at a time so you don’t overpower the soup and season with salt and pepper to taste.