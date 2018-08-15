Cohen named President, Chief Operating Officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows and Alterra Mountain Company announced in a press release on Aug. 15 that Ron Cohen has been selected as President and Chief Operating Officer of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows. Cohen has served as the interim President & Chief Operating Officer at the resort since April 2018 and will move into the permanent position effective immediately.

Cohen brings 16 years of outdoor industry experience to the resort, most recently as Alterra Mountain Company’s Deputy General Counsel. Prior to that, Cohen was at Mammoth Mountain from 2010 to 2017, ultimately serving as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

Cohen is a graduate of University of California Santa Barbara and of Northwestern University School of Law. He started his career practicing law in Los Angeles and then Mammoth Lakes before purchasing Tioga Pass Resort, a back-country ski and summer resort, with a group of other investors, and running it from 2002-10.

“I have learned a tremendous amount from the Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows team over the last four months, and together we have hit the ground running with a strategic business plan that focuses on delivering superior guest experiences, building a healthy culture, achieving outstanding financial results, and working to create a healthier and stronger relationship with the community,” said Cohen, in a press release. “The employees and guests of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows embody the passion and spirit of these legendary mountains. My top focus will be leading, aligning and empowering our team to realize their highest potential.”

Cohen will continue working from the offices at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, and will report directly to David Perry, President and Chief Operating Officer of Alterra Mountain Company.

“It was the California mountains that brought Ron to the ski industry nearly two decades ago, and he is already embedded in the ski culture and history in the area,” said Perry, in the press release. “Ron knows every level of ski resort operations because he has done it all at some point in his career. His straightforward leadership style has proven to be motivating for the team at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows during his interim tenure and I feel a positive tone has been set heading into the 2018-19 season. I am confident that Ron and his team will shine during this exciting time in our industry.”

Ron and his wife Stacy Corless, a member of the Mono County Board of Supervisors, round out their family with their one-of-a-kind adopted Eastern Sierra dog, Lottie. Ron will be residing locally, and Stacy will continue to make frequent trips up from Mammoth Lakes. | squawalpine.com