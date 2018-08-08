August 9 to 15, 2018 | Burning Man art comes to Tahoe

Tahoe Public Art brought an amazing sculpture – “Ursa Mater” – to the Tahoe Sierra on Aug. 2, installing the temporary art exhibit in Tahoe City’s Heritage Plaza for public display for a year. The work by artists Robert and Lisa Ferguson originally appeared at Burning Man in 2017 and was on exhibit in San Jose before making its way to its perch overlooking Lake Tahoe.

We at the Tahoe Weekly are all excited by the amazing piece made of 200,000 pennies that mimics the lifelike fur of a mother bear and her two cubs. “Ursa Mater” has already become a favorite spot for selfies and kids are entranced by being able to touch the artwork.

You can read more about “Ursa Mater” and plans for the Tahoe Public Art Trail that will encircle the Tahoe Basin in this edition. If you follow us on facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly or read TheTahoeWeekly.com, then you already saw the story when it was posted when the piece was installed on Aug. 2. Since then we’ve added a video on how the Fergusons create their amazing works of art that you’ll want to check out. We can wait to see what other works of art Tahoe Public Art brings to the community.

We are as equally excited about what is probably my favorite outdoor story we’ve done this summer – Lisa Michelle’s five-day solo standup paddleboard around Lake Tahoe for her story “Solo on Big Blue.” The Lake Tahoe Water Trail Association serendipitously has been working this summer to install lakeside signage around the lake to provide information to kayakers, paddleboarders and other water enthusiasts to help navigate Lake Tahoe, including camping and lodging information and other helpful tips. Read more about it at TheTahoeWeekly.com.





