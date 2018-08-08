Brewmasters Dinner

Northstar California presents executive chef Steve Anderson partnering with South Lake Brewing Co. on Aug. 12 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for a Brewmaster Dinner. Anderson will pair five courses of seasonally inspired dishes with craft beers. Guests are led through a different flavor journey guided by the South Lake Brewing Co.’s brewmaster in an al fresco setting at Martis Valley Grille.

Enjoy a starter of crab fritters with a pale ale, a second course of duck sausage with an IPA, a third course of buffalo slider and a brown ale, a main course of rib eye with a porter and to end it all, a Thai ice-cream dessert with another IPA. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased in advance or on the same day. Guests must be age 21 and older. Another Brewmaster Dinner will be held on Sept. 2. | (530) 562-3290