August 16 to 22, 2018 | August time for high-country adventures

By
Katherine Hill
-
Late-summer wildflowers are in bloom throughout the region on the higher-elevation trails throughout the Tahoe Sierra. Tim Hauserman recently visited Galena Falls bursting with late-season wildflowers for a feature in this edition. And, wildflowers at Paradise Lake are on the cover. This image was photographed during a recent backpacking trip on July 15. Paradise Lake is a 14.9-mile roundtrip hike in the Tahoe National Forest somewhat behind Castle Peak, north of Boreal Mountain. Photography by Scott Thompson | ScottShotsPhoto.com @ScottShotsPhoto

The best way to beat the summer heat of August is to spend lots of time on Big Blue and other lakes and rivers of the Tahoe Sierra. August is also prime wildflower season in the region’s higher elevations. You’ll have to do a little hiking to reach some great wildflower spots, but it’s worth the trek.

One of the most popular in the region is the Galena Falls hike on Mount Rose, a 5-mile pretty easy hike bursting with wildflowers with Galena Creek falls at the end, as Tim Hauserman recently visited for a story in this edition. Another late-summer wildflower hike that Tim recommends is Meiss Meadows from Carson Pass. You can find details on that hike at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Mark McLaughlin recently explored the picturesque high-country hike at Echo Lakes. You can hike the 4.9-mile loop trail or take the water taxi across Lower Echo Lake on the way back for a unique Tahoe experience.

Only at TheTahoeWeekly & facebook.com/TheTahoeWeekly

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR