August 16 to 22, 2018 | August time for high-country adventures

The best way to beat the summer heat of August is to spend lots of time on Big Blue and other lakes and rivers of the Tahoe Sierra. August is also prime wildflower season in the region’s higher elevations. You’ll have to do a little hiking to reach some great wildflower spots, but it’s worth the trek.

One of the most popular in the region is the Galena Falls hike on Mount Rose, a 5-mile pretty easy hike bursting with wildflowers with Galena Creek falls at the end, as Tim Hauserman recently visited for a story in this edition. Another late-summer wildflower hike that Tim recommends is Meiss Meadows from Carson Pass. You can find details on that hike at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Mark McLaughlin recently explored the picturesque high-country hike at Echo Lakes. You can hike the 4.9-mile loop trail or take the water taxi across Lower Echo Lake on the way back for a unique Tahoe experience.

