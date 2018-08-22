August 23-29, 2018 | Jam-packed Tahoe days

A double rainbow descends into Lake Tahoe with the South Shore in the background. Photography by Matt Bansak | MattBansak.com, @Matt.Bansak.Photography

It might be getting dark just a wee bit earlier than it has been, but that doesn’t mean that the summer fun in Tahoe is slowing down. Quite the opposite is true. As we put this edition together I was pleasantly surprised how busy it is in late August.

I’ve been hearing anecdotally from our friends at many of the vacation rental property management companies and resorts around the region that they aren’t expecting the season to start to really slow down until well into October, and this issue jam-packed with summer fun speaks to that.

So, as you read the amazing hike to Thimble Peak at Kirkwood or the fun trail ride with Piping Rock Equestrian Center in Truckee, keep in mind some of my favorites that stand out in this issue. And, our print edition features just some of the nearly 1,000 events in our jam-packed Event Calendar available at TheTahoeWeekly.com.





