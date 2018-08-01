August 2 to 8, 2018 | Access & use of public lands hot topic

There are several projects being discussed around the Tahoe Sierra that will impact the public’s access and use of public lands from parking and traffic issues to back-country access for skiers and snowmobilers in the winter. We encourage everyone to be informed of these issues and to use your voice to comment on these projects. You can find information on each at TheTahoeWeekly.com:

Everyone at The Tahoe Weekly was excited at the news that Alpenglow Expeditions will be installing two new Via Ferrata climbing routes on the Tram Face at Squaw Valley to be ready this fall. Read more about the project at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

On another note, I want to say farewell to my friend Kae Reed, publisher of LakeTahoeNews.net, who is retiring. Kae’s dogged pursuit of news in the Tahoe Sierra and unfailing commitment to informing the public of important local issues impacted all our lives and her contributions will be missed.

