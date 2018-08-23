215 new bike racks, fix-it stations for Tahoe Basin

Bike racks are being installed throughout the Tahoe Basin. | Courtesy Tahoe Fund

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is distributing 215 free bicycle racks throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin through September, creating secure parking for 430 bicycles at key public destinations, funding by a grant from the Tahoe Fund.

The Tahoe Fund contributed $35,000 in grant funding for the bike rack effort along with $10,000 from the Nevada Commission on Tourism, according to a press release. Supported by additional in-kind support from the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, the nonprofit Bike Coalition is distributing the high-quality bike racks to Tahoe’s local jurisdictions and government agencies.

Each of the two types of racks being distributed can park two bicycles. The racks are being installed at bike paths, parks, trailheads, beaches and other community gathering places and recreation hotspots.

Volunteers with the Bike Coalition assisted Sacramento-based Ground Control Systems with delivery of the racks on Aug. 16 and 17. Along with the racks, the Bike Coalition is also distributing four public fix-it stations to be installed in September, where people riding bikes can use tools and a pump to address minor bicycle repair issues for free.

Fix-it Stations

Incline Village, Nev., bike park

Meeks Bay on the West Shore

Elizabeth Williams State Park on the West Shore

Kahle/Rabe Meadow Trailhead in Stateline, Nev.

“We’re excited to partner with the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition to get more folks out of their cars and enjoying Tahoe on bikes,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund, in a press release. “Improving transportation is a critical need in the Basin, so racks that allow people to safely store and lock up their bikes is a win-win.”

“We’re excited that people seeking secure bike parking at destinations around Lake Tahoe will have an easier time after this week,” said Gavin Feiger, the president of the Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition, in the release. “This is all part of our mission to make Tahoe more bicycle friendly.”

Jurisdictions and agencies receiving racks include Douglas County, El Dorado County, Placer County, Washoe County, Incline Village General Improvement District, North Tahoe Public Utility District, Tahoe City Public Utility District, California State Parks, the California Tahoe Conservancy, Nevada State Parks, and the U.S. Forest Service-Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

“One of the most common concerns we hear from people, visitors and residents alike, is that they wish there were more secure places to park bikes at Tahoe,” said Feiger. “We’re grateful to our funders with the Tahoe Fund and Nevada Commission on Tourism for helping us address this critical need.”

The Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition is a volunteer nonprofit organization with a mission to make Tahoe more bicycle friendly. LTBC promotes opportunities for more people to ride bikes in Tahoe, produces the most comprehensive printed and online bicycle maps for the Tahoe region, co-hosts the annual Lake Tahoe Bicycle Challenge each June and advocates for bicycle safety. | tahoebike.org