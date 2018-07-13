Writers in the Woods returns in September

Sierra Nevada College’s Tahoe’s Writers in the Woods brings well-known poets and writers from around the country to the campus for intimate readings and workshops, where audience members can meet and exchange ideas with the guest writers. The series returns on Sept. 7 with readings from “The Kiss” story collection at the Tahoe Center for Environmental Studies.

Readings for the series are held on Fridays from 7 to 9 p.m. and are free and open to the public. Workshops are held on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. They are free to students and $50 for community members. Register at sierranevada.edu.

Sept. 7-8 | “The Kiss”

“The Kiss” celebration with editor Brian Turner and writers included in the collection including Suzanne Roberts, Christian Kiefer and more.

Oct. 12-13 | Lidia Yuknavitch

Lidia Yucknavitch’s bestselling novel “The Small Backs of Children” was the winner of the 2016 Oregon Book Award’s Ken Kesey Award for Fiction, as well as the Reader’s Choice Award.

Nov. 9-10 | Claire Vaye Watkins

Claire Vaye Watkins is a Guggenheim Fellow and author of the short story collection “Battleborn,” winner of the Short Story Prize, Dylan Thomas Prize, New York Public Library’s Young Lions Fiction Award, Rosenthal Family Foundation Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, and the Silver Pen Award from Nevada Writers Hall of Fame. She is also author of the novel “Gold Fame Citrus.”

Feb. 8-9 | Jeremy Evans

Jeremy Evans is a journalist and an outdoor adventure writer. He is the author of “In Search of Powder: A Story of America’s Disappearing Ski Bum” and “The Battle for Paradise: Surfing, Tuna and One Town’s Quest to Save the Wave.”

Feb. 22-23 | Alice Anderson

Alice Anderson, a recipient of the Sarah Lawrence Poetry prize, is memoirist, as well as poet. Her books include “Some Bright Morning I’ll Fly Away: A Memoir,” “The Watermark” and “Human Nature.”

March 1-2 | Lee Herrick

Lee Herrick is Fresno Poet Laureate Emeritus (2015-2017) and author of three poetry collections, “Scar and Flower” (forthcoming in 2019), “Gardening Secrets of the Dead” and “This Many Miles from Desire.”

April 5-6 | Natalie Baszile

Natalie is the author of “Queen Sugar,” adapted into a dramatic series for OWN, Oprah’s television network. “Queen Sugar” was named one of the San Francisco Chronicles’ Best Books of 2014. She is a recipient of the Sylvia Clare Brown Fellowship.

April 26 | 13th Annual Poetry Slam