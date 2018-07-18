Valhalla Artist in Residence

Valhalla Tahoe feature Kit Night as its Artist in Residence working in the Viking Gallery daily from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until July 25.

Night’s impressionist still lifes and plein aire work is influenced by Jazz. Miles, Coltrane, Dizzy, Evans, Brubeck and, as Count Basie used to refer to him, Oscar Pete. She loves listening to the old guys tell their stories and talk about their struggles. Color inspires Kit. She gets endorphins from it, creating radiant light with color. And she loves to push the envelope of space by shoving flattened abstracted space up against realistic, deep space. “It’s like riding the edge on a sailboard or skiing downhill fast. The thrill is enjoying the ride and not knowing if you’re going to crash,” Night says. | valhallatahoe.showare.com