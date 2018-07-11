Truckee Tahoe AirShow & Family Festival

Truckee Tahoe Air Show & Family Festival on July 14 features an air show, VIP hospitality tent, food and drink booths and fun at the Truckee Tahoe Airport in Truckee. Family-friendly festivities include a designated Family Festival on the green with live music, stilt walkers, arts and crafts activities, puppet shows and face painting.

WATCH a sneak peak of the AirShow

Aerobatic performances feature Red Bull Race Pilot Kirby Chambliss, the Red Bull Air Force Team, the “Spitfire” the P-51D Man O’War, Sky Dancer Anna Serbinenko, the North American B-25 J. Mitchell Bomber “Executive Sweet,” Rich Perkins piloting the Yakovlev 54 Russian Thunder, (the only Yak 54 in the United States) and Barry “Bdog” Hancock in his vibrant yellow T-6 Warbird.

The Suddenlink by Altice STEAM Expo offers hands-on activities in science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Opening ceremony is at 10 a.m.; gates open at 9. Aerobatic performances are from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m.

There is free admission and free parking. VIP tickets are also available with seating and catered lunch. All proceeds benefit North Tahoe-Truckee youth organizations.

| truckeetahoeairshow.com