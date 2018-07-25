Simon Dinnerstein’s rarely seen magnum opus “The Fulbright Triptych” appears for the first time on the West Coast as part of “The Lasting World: Simon Dinnerstein and The Fulbright Triptych” at the Nevada Museum of Art on display until Jan. 6, 2019.

This exhibition celebrates the artistic practice of the noted New York artist’s five-decade career, whose creative arc evolves from early hyperrealist works through introspective and fantastical later works.

The visually complex Triptych is part autobiographical essay, part homage to Renaissance artists and their craft, part reflection on the historical legacies of the 20th Century, and part meditation on the power of images to inspire across time and place. In addition to “The Fulbright Triptych,” the exhibition includes examples of Dinnerstein’s subtly evocative drawings and paintings from the 1960s through the 1990s, which continually interrogate the role of art in lived human experience. | nevadaart.org