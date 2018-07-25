July 26 to August 1, 2018 | The arts flourish in Tahoe

The Tahoe Sierra is a wellspring that feeds the creative soul bringing amazing musicians, dancers and artists to the region. And, this week, the creative arts seem to be particularly flourishing in the Tahoe Sierra.

A few of my favorite events of the year return this week including the amazing Lake Tahoe Dance Festival (featured on this edition’s cover) bringing artists from around the world to our community to share their creative talents in outdoor venues in Tahoe City on July 26 and Donner Lake on July 27. It’s truly a magical experience to have renowned artists performing in breathtaking outdoor settings.

The Tahoe Art League kicks off two weekends of its Artists Studio Tour on July 27. Kayla Anderson spoke to a few of this year’s artists for her feature “Artists open their doors for Studio Tour.” It’s a unique opportunity to see artists at work and to purchase great, local Tahoe art.

On Aug. 1, Truckee’s Music in the Park free concert series features Moonalice (see the feature in this issue), and Tahoe Weekly is proud to be the sponsor of this concert.

This series is one of eight free outdoor concert series this summer in the Tahoe Sierra. Check out the full lineup at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

Along with the free summer concerts, don’t forget to check out the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and the Big Bluegrass performance at Sugar Pine Point State Park.

