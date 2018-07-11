The art of writing

Squaw Valley Community of Writers hosts a series of public literary events on July 13 and 14 as part of the 48th annual writers’ conference. Daily events are held at Olympic House in Olympic Valley starting at 1 p.m.

Events on July 13 feature a craft talk on viewpoint, a workshop on narrative nonfiction, a roundtable discussion with two California literary journal editors and staff readings. On July 14, enjoy a craft talk on Rhetoric for Writers, story collections talk with authors, and a workshop on using character as plot. | communityofwriters.org