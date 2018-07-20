Take survey on West Shore access issues

A survey on traffic, parking and public access issues along Lake Tahoe’s West Shore is now open through Aug. 5.

The survey is part of efforts by the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, the U.S. Forest Service and the Tahoe Transportation District to develop a plan to address issues of transportation, access, traffic management, parking and other issues along a section of Lake Tahoe’s West Shore that is most heavily visited in the Tahoe Sierra known as the SR 89 Recreation Corridor Management Plan.

The survey takes about 5 minutes and may be taken at https://designworkshop.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_bE2H6GqtywXdTLL.

The section of the Highway 89 corridor being discussed stretches from South Lake Tahoe to Tahoma and is home to Emerald Bay, Eagle Falls, Vikingsholm Castle, D.L. Bliss State Park, Sugar Pine Point Stage Park, numerous pristine beaches and trailheads that provide access to hiking and mountain biking trails in the summer, along with back-country ski and snowmobile access in the winter.

