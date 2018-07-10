Tahoe Cross Country lodge project topic of meetings

The TCPUD is hosting two Environmental Impact Report (EIR) scoping meetings in the TCPUD Board Room (221 Fairway Drive, Tahoe City, CA 96145) to provide additional information about the Tahoe Cross-Country Lodge Replacement and Expansion Project and CEQA process, according to a press release. The meetings will be held on July 17 at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The July 17 meetings will provide interested parties the opportunity to offer early input on the project, as well as to comment on the scope of the environmental issues, potential environmental effects and alternatives to be considered in the EIR.

In 2015, the historic 1930s Rubicon Bay Schilling residence was donated to TCCSEA with the vision of becoming the new Tahoe Cross Country Lodge.

The existing Tahoe Cross Country Lodge, located at 925 Country Club Drive, Tahoe City, CA 96145, in the Highlands Neighborhood, is owned by Tahoe City Public Utility District and operated by Tahoe Cross Country and the Tahoe Cross-Country Ski Education Association, under a Concession Agreement with TCPUD.

The TCPUD has released a Notice of Preparation (NOP) pursuant to Section 15082 of the CEQA Guidelines on June 22, 2018. The NOP is intended to inform responsible, trustee and other affected or interested agencies and the public that an EIR will be prepared to address potential impacts resulting from implementation of the Tahoe Cross-Country Lodge Replacement and Expansion Project.

Detailed information about the project and the Notice of Preparation are available at http://www.tahoecitypud.com/capital-improvement-projects/tahoe-cross-country-lodge-replacement-and-expansion.

Read about the Schilling Lodge and view photos at TheSchillingLodge.com.