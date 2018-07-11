Outdoor movies under the stars

Families and friends can snuggle up under the stars while enjoying new releases and family classics on the big screen in the Events Plaza at the Village at Squaw. A different movie will be shown every Thursday through Aug. 30. The July 12 movie is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” rated PG-13. All movies start at 8:30 p.m., weather permitting. Viewers should bring blankets and warm clothes; it gets chilly when the sun goes down in Tahoe. For the summer movie lineup, see the Web site. | squawalpine.com