New sports added to 2022 Winter Olympics

The International Olympic Committee has announced that seven new winter sports will be incorporated into the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

The new sports are:

Women’s monobobsled

Short track mixed team relay

Ski jumping mixed team event

Freestyle skiing big air (men and women)

Aerials mixed team event

Snowboard cross mixed team event

Four of these sports are International Ski Federation (FIS) events that will be on show at the 2019 Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Utah in February 2019. Both Freeski Big Air and Freestyle Mixed Team Aerials will be making their World Championship competition debuts for the first time at the 2019 World Championships at Canyons Village at Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 2, 2019.