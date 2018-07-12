New public workspace opens in Truckee

Tahoe Mountain Hub, a new shared public workspace, will open at Old Greenwood on July 20. The space will be open daily at no charge to the public, keeping the hours of the Old Greenwood golf course from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with seating for up to 30 people. An open house is scheduled on July 19 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Tahoe Mountain Realty in partnership with Tahoe Mountain Club is opening the space. Formerly used as a traditional real estate office, the real estate brokerage realized there may be a more functional use for the space. Identifying a need in the Tahoe-Truckee community, Tahoe Mountain Realty found a new application for its premium office space that provides utility to those living in or visiting the area.

Tahoe Mountain Hub, located in the Golf House between the Old Greenwood pro shop and The Terrace Grill, features views of the 18th hole and Northstar’s Lookout Mountain, communal and high-top tables, moveable furniture including couches and workstation tables and complimentary WiFi. The space will be open daily at no charge. No reservations are needed ad access is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The changing demographic of the Tahoe-Truckee region is allowing for ever greater flexibility for working hours and venues. This is enabling a new wave of families to spend greater amounts of time in the region. We hope to provide a workspace that facilitates more time in the mountains,” said Jeff Brown, owner and general manager of Tahoe Mountain Realty, in a press release. “We believe the best use for this space is to make it available to those in our community who want a quiet place in a beautiful setting for a few hours before a round of golf or a mountain bike ride.” | tmrrealestate.com