New bilingual kids’ book

South Lake Tahoe teacher and author Krissi Russell has written a bilingual version of her original sing-along story “In The Meadow (Don’t Feed Our Bears),” being released on

July 31.

“No Alimente a nuestros osos: Don’t Feed Our Bears” features the same full-color illustrations and the same toe-tapping melody as the first version. This sing-along story is designed for Tahoe locals and visitors, the young and the young at heart. Digital download of music is included with purchase of the 32-page soft cover book. Each page is written in Spanish and English.

The books are illustrated by Lois Olsen and recording artist Steve Walker provides backup vocals, plays bass and guitar, and helps to produce the songs.

Russell will be in the lobby at Lake Tahoe Community College during the Spanish Summer Institute from July 31 to Aug. 2. Books are available for purchase online. | littlebearbooks.net