Maritime museum hosts exhibits

The Tahoe Maritime Museum is hosting two unique exhibits at the museum in Tahoe City through April 2019: “The T-Files: The Search for Tessie” and “Dealers of Dreams.”

The focus of “The T-Files” is to present the stories of monsters that have a significant history, passed down from indigenous peoples, medieval travelers or reputable explorers. Along the way, the museum invites visitors to join in the search for Lake Tahoe’s own monster, Tahoe Tessie. And discover the one place that Tessie is truly known to exist through a variety of artistic interpretations courtesy of the Benko Art Gallery.

“Dealers of Dreams” explores the special relationship between boats, buyers and Tahoe, and the people that brought them together. These businessmen, entrepreneurs, designers and dealers made many a family’s dream of owning a boat on Tahoe a reality.

| tahoemaritimemuseum.org