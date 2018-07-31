Lake Tahoe Water Trail guides treks on Big Blue

The Lake Tahoe Water Trail offers the chance for water enthusiasts to get up and personal with Big Blue.

There’s a trail on the water? Yes, it’s a mapped 72-mile water route along the shoreline with public launch/landing sites, and navigation tools to safely guide paddleboarders, kayakers and other water enthusiasts along Lake Tahoe’s forested coastline and miles of sandy beaches. Whether looking to access waterfront attractions or to get lost in the wildness of nature, users will find it along the Water Trail.

As the only paddling source for Lake Tahoe, the LakeTahoeWaterTrail.org, maps and wayfinding signage will help users find paddle routes to match every ability and curiosity levels.

Users will also find water safety and Tahoe Keeper aquatic invasive species prevention tips, paddle shops, lodging and places to take dogs. The downloadable Day Trip Maps include details about parking, on-site facilities and amenities, as well as public beach access to nearby hiking trails, historic sites, lodging and campgrounds.

Essential for all boaters and fishermen, the large collectible color waterproof Map & Guide includes underwater and land topography, latitude/longitude coordinates, GPS waypoints, shoreline services and points of interest.

The Water Trail leads users to towering rock faces and old growth forests, historic sites, bird-watching sanctuaries, picnics on the beach or a lakeside bistro.

Water Safety & Stewardship Tips