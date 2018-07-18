July 19 to 25, 2018 | Tahoe’s endless possibilities

I’ve been a resident of Tahoe for nearly two decades and I never cease to be amazed by the endless possibilities for fun in the Tahoe Sierra. You might think that we might run out of things to write about year and year, issue after issue (about 1,500 of them at this point), but that’s one of the many amazing and wonderful things about the Tahoe Sierra. You just don’t run out of things to write about.

Tim Hauserman has been exploring the mountain trails and waters of the Tahoe Sierra for even longer, and he always has the best hiking trail, the best wildflower-filled meadow, the best lake to visit on a hot summer day and the best mountain biking trail to explore no matter the season. He doesn’t disappoint in this edition with a double hit – hiking the Tahoe Rim Trail section from Big Meadows to Echo Summit on the South Shore and mountain biking through Burton Creek State Park on the North Shore.

Kayla Anderson is another of our favorite local explorers telling the story of Onus Art Projects creators Adam Robison and Dallas Grate making beautiful art the way they want from reclaimed materials. She also took on the task this summer of tasting countless burgers of every kind for her story on “One person’s completely subjective picks for the best burgers in Tahoe.” Personally, I can’t wait to taste Big Daddy’s Burgers’ veggie burger.

And, our own Music Man Sean McAlindin keeps our entertainment coverage fresh and relevant in each issue finding the hidden gems in the large festivals (including Wanderlust and Classical Tahoe in this edition), uncovering great local performers and always advocating for the best entertainment coverage in Tahoe (and, you’re right, there is always a way to get tickets to Phish).



