July 12 to 18, 2018 | Tahoe summer heats up

Summer is heating up the Tahoe Sierra figuratively and literally as we move into the busiest part of the season, so it’s a great time to stay cool by taking an iconic rite of passage floating the Truckee River from Tahoe City to Alpine Meadows. Tim Hauserman beat the summer heat during a recent trip for his feature “Serene & Sublime: Floating the Truckee River.”

And, to follow up with our cover in the last issue featuring Webber Falls that we just loved (you can see it at TheTahoeWeekly.com), Mark McLaughlin explores the “Triple Crown” of summer fun with a trip to Webber Falls, Webber Lake and Lacey Meadows. You’ll want to make a camping reservation to fully enjoy this trifecta of fun.

There’s also some great family fun events from the Truckee Tahoe AirShow to the Art, Wine & Music Festival to free outdoor family movies throughout the area to the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival, eight free outdoor concerts each week (yes, there’s eight of them), and much more. We have the highlights in this issue, but you’ll find the complete list in our Events Calendar at TheTahoeWeekly.com.

