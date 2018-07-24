JT Holmes part of TEDx South Lake Tahoe lineup

TEDx South Lake Tahoe has announced the return of the 3rd annual TEDx event at MontBleu Resort, Casino & Spa on Sept. 8, featuring more than 10 speakers talking about a myriad of topics, including Tahoe’s JT Holmes. This year’s theme is “Building Bridges.”

The night starts out with an opportunity to network with other deep thinkers in Lake Tahoe and a chance to see local artists showcase his or her talents, along with featuring more than 10 speakers

For 2018, the goal is to bring unity and positivity in a time that division is too strong a motivation. This year’s presenters will include:

JT Holmes

Nell Merlino

Adam Markel

Kylie Pilkinton

Max Stossel

Sandra Joseph

Malcolm J. Tibbetts

Sam Horn

Marusa Bradac

TEDxSouthLakeTahoe is a local, independently organized event that that strives to re-create the unique experience found at TED, where the world’s leading thinkers gather to share ideas with the hope of changing attitudes, lives and ultimately the world. Tickets are on sale for $52. | tedxsouthlaketahoe.com