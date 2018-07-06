Incline Flume, Kingsbury trails complete

The Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association has been busy this summer on trail work throughout the Tahoe Sierra, having completed projects on the Incline Flume Trail and the Kingsbury Stinger Trail and is eyeing a new trail from Angora Lakes to Lily Lake. Volunteers are also needed to help with ongoing work on a Stanford Rock reroute. | tamba.org

Incline Flume Trail work complete

Thanks to a grant, work to improve the most unstable and difficult section of the Incline Flume Trail was completed by the U.S. Forest Service in June. The work involved drilling and blasting rock to hammer out a bench in a granite slab for the trail about 2.5 miles south of Mt. Rose Highway.

This concludes the trail improvements begun with volunteers from TAMBA and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association over the last two years. Thanks to the efforts of these volunteers, plus the recent grant-funded work, this much-loved trail now has improved water crossings, reduced erosion and elimination of unrideable sections. Look for new directional and interpretive signs this fall or early next summer.

The Incline Flume project has been a cooperative effort between the U.S. Forest Service, the Tahoe Fund, TAMBA and the TRTA, with funding from private donations and a grant from the Nevada State Parks Recreational Trails Program.

Kingsbury Stinger Trail

Seven years in the making and volunteers have built the most technical rock line on a sanctioned trail in Tahoe. In June, TAMBA funded the American Conservation Experience for two weeks to rough-in a 500-foot alternate route down some crazy steep rock slabs on the Kingsbury Stinger Trail that challenge even the most experienced riders.

A 40-person TAMBA volunteer force attacked the trail on June 24, polished the tread and made it rideable.

Stanford Rock reroute continues

The Stanford Rock reroute project on the West Shore is making progress through a gorgeous stand of huge red fir. A small group of tough volunteers is riding 4.6 miles mostly uphill, then building trail. The first section of trail is already getting lots of bike and foot traffic.

Upcoming trail days are July 7, July 18, July 21, July 28, Aug. 1, Aug. 29 and Sept. 9. More trail days will be added; check the TAMBA calendar for updates.

New names for trails

If you’ve biked in the Tahoe Mountain area recently you’ve likely noticed that TAMBA has renamed some trails. TAMBA now has multiple trails on Angora Ridge, so the group changed the former Angora Ridge Trail to prevent confusion. The old Angora Ridge Trail is now known as the south side of the Tahoe Mountain Trail.

TAMBA volunteers placing new signage that reflects the updated names of the Tahoe Mountain-area trails, and will be updating online mapping apps like Trailforks and MTB Project to include the new trails.

As well, No e-bike stickers are being posted on Forest Service trails where motorized vehicles are prohibited.

Lily Lake Trail

TAMBA’s effort to construct a trail from Angora Lakes to Lily Lake south of Fallen Leaf Lake is awaiting alignment approval before work can begin, with work expected to start by the end of July. To help, contact Scott Brown at hebrownbul@gmail.com.