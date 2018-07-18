Good times await at Truckee Thursdays

Truckee Downtown Merchants Association presents Truckee Thursdays, part street fair and part block party, in historic downtown. Hobnob with locals, meet visitors and join in the fun — live music, activity booths, local vendors and food trucks — every Thursday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. through Aug. 23. The Sextones will be performing this week. There are free shuttles running to and from downtown, starting at 4:30 and ending around 9:30 p.m. in Glenshire, Sierra Meadows, Tahoe Donner, Northstar, Donner Lake and Prosser. Don’t drive; check online for the schedule. | truckeethursdays.com