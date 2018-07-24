Fire restrictions in effect in Plumas National Forest

Fire restrictions went into effect within the Plumas National Forest on July 21, according to Barbara Drake, Acting Forest Supervisor.

Fire Restrictions

You may not build, maintain, attend, or use a fire, campfire or stove fire except in the Designated Recreation Sites in Attachment A of the PNF Forest Order #05-11-00-18-07 even with a valid California Campfire Permit.

Campfires must be built within agency installed and approved fire pits.

Lanterns and portable stoves (includes propane campfire units) using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed as long as the forest visitor has a valid California Campfire Permit available from (http://www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit/ ) or from Forest Service offices during normal business hours (M-F; 8-4:30).

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, Designated Recreation Site (Attachment A), or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

No welding or operating acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Some people may be exempt from these restrictions if they have been specifically allowed by the Forest Service via a permit or approved plan of operations or if they are a member of any Federal, State, local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of official duty.

Persons with a Special Use Permit from the Forest Service for a recreation residence on the PNF are exempt from #1 & 2 above, while they are at their recreation residence.

Information about private land fire restrictions (regulated by the CA Department of Forestry & Fire Protection or CAL FIRE) may be found at: ca.gov

Woodcutting

Woodcutting is currently allowed within the Plumas National Forest (public land) if the daily fire indices permit. To determine if woodcutting is permitted on a given day, call (800) 847-7766 prior to cutting wood. A recorded message will notify woodcutters if the next day is hoot-owl (no cutting after 1 p.m.), open all day (no restrictions), or no woodcutting allowed that day.

Note: Call before 4:30 p.m. on the day you plan to cut as the message is updated for the following day at about that time.

Contact

Questions about fire restrictions, designated recreation sites and firewood cutting on the Plumas National Forest may be directed to local Plumas National Forest Service offices including:

Supervisor’s Office | (530) 283-2050

Beckwourth Ranger District (Portola/Milford area) | (530) 836-2575

Feather River Ranger District (Oroville /Challenge area) | (530) 534-6500

Mt. Hough Ranger District (Quincy/Greenville area) | (530) 283-0555

For more information about the Plumas National Forest visit fs.usda.gov/plumas and facebook.com/usfsplumas.