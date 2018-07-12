Fire Restrictions begin July 14

Fire restrictions go into effect on the Eldorado National Forest beginning on July 14, announced Forest Supervisor Laurence Crabtree. Wood and charcoal fires will be restricted to designated recreation sites and other fire-related activities will be prohibited until the end of fire season. Gas or propane fires are allowed with a free 2018 California campfire permit.

“While I am always cautious about imposing restrictions on visitors, conditions in the forest and in California have reached a point that restricting campfires to campgrounds is appropriate” said Crabtree in a press release. “Visitors can help protect their forest by educating others about fire danger and reporting abandoned or illegal fires to 911 or to the nearest Ranger Station.”

Also on July 14, the Stanislaus National Forest will begin fire restrictions in the Moore Creek area along the North Fork of the Mokelumne River, which is accessed through the Eldorado National Forest.

On National Forest System Lands, fire restrictions mean:

No wood or charcoal fires are allowed outside of exempted recreation sites even with a valid campfire permit.

No smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or exempted recreation site.

Operating a welding or other torch with an open flame is prohibited.

Operating an internal combustion engine without a properly operating spark arrestor is prohibited.

Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed with a valid 2018 California Campfire Permit available at preventwildfireca.org/Campfire-Permit or from Forest Service offices during normal business hours.

Those with a valid 2018 wood cutting permit may cut firewood in compliance with the terms of their permit.

Complete details regarding the 2018 fire restrictions, including the list of designated recreation sites, are available fs.usda.gov/eldorado.

Motor vehicles are allowed only on designated National Forest System roads, routes, trails and areas as identified on the Eldorado National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map at fs.usda.gov/goto/enf/maps. The Eldorado National Forest Motor Vehicle Use Map is available for free at any Eldorado National Forest office.

Questions about fire restrictions, designated recreation sites, motor vehicle use and firewood cutting on the Eldorado National Forest may be directed to local Eldorado National Forest Service offices including: Supervisor’s Office, (530) 622-5061; Pacific Ranger District (530) 644-2349; Placerville Ranger District, (530) 644-2324; Georgetown Ranger District, (530) 333-4312; and the Amador Ranger District, (209) 295-4251.

